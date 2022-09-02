White Pine Capital LLC Takes Position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Ponce Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 7,117.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 770.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 102,487 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ponce Financial Group

In other Ponce Financial Group news, CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ponce Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 5,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

