Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

