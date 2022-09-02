WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 511,825 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 221,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.19 million, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.02%.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.