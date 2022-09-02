Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,567. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

