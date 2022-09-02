Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,567. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 52.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

