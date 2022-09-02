WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.74 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $171.74 million and $14.76 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,966,574,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,147,473,389 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

