WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

WPP stock traded up GBX 18.40 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 744.20 ($8.99). 1,436,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,817. The firm has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,353.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 815.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 928.51. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88).

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

