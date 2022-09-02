WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,462. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

