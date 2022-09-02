X Square Capital LLC Acquires 282 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 40,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,656. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

