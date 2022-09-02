X Square Capital LLC Acquires 3,865 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $93.12. 346,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,486,855. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

