X Square Capital LLC Buys 99 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,310. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $485.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.47. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.22.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

