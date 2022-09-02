X Square Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $16.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $875.78. 12,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,740. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $822.47 and a 200 day moving average of $912.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

