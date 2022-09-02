X Square Capital LLC Purchases 117 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.03. 113,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

