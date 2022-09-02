X Square Capital LLC Purchases 11,812 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Tsfg LLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.46. The company had a trading volume of 217,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

