X Square Capital LLC Purchases 952 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

