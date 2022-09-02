xWIN Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, xWIN Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. xWIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $360,621.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xWIN Finance alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002188 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00039691 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000202 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00082899 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

xWIN Finance (CRYPTO:XWIN) is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,452 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xWIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xWIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xWIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xWIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.