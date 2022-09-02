YAM V1 (YAM) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

YAM V1 (YAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V1 has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $14,193.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028773 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00083602 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00040742 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003414 BTC.

YAM V1 Profile

YAM V1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

