YAM V3 Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $130,725.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

