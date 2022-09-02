Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 232,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $704.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by ($0.85). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 136,631 shares during the period. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $9,643,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 9.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Youdao by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.