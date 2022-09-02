Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $730.28

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 730.28 ($8.82) and traded as low as GBX 662 ($8.00). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.34), with a volume of 2,806 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of £374.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,692.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 723.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 730.28.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

