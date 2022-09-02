ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $212,436.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00296865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00113616 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00077463 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

