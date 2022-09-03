1,737 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $279.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 195.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

