8,263 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $114.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.04.

