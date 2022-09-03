Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 1,301,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

