Actinium Price Tops $0.0044 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Actinium has a total market cap of $188,434.45 and $149.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,180,200 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

