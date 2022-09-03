Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.96. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 199,427 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

