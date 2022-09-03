Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.96. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 199,427 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
