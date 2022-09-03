Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.96. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 199,427 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.