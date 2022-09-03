Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Aflac worth $75,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

