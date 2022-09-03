Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.23

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.23 and traded as high as C$39.36. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$37.53, with a volume of 73,831 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.92.

The company has a market cap of C$697.57 million and a P/E ratio of 65.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

