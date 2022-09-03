Akroma Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $11,378.14 and $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.95 or 0.07842210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00162332 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

