Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.58. 10,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 655,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Alector Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

