Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

ARE opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

