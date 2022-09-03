Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $48.35.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
