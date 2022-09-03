Allegion plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Allegion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
Allegion Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 402,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Allegion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
