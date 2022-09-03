Allegion plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Allegion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 402,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Allegion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

