Alliance Global Partners Downgrades NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Sell

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NewAge Price Performance

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54. NewAge has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Get NewAge alerts:

Institutional Trading of NewAge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NewAge by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 165,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NewAge by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Featured Articles

