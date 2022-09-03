Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 17,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 51,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Altiplano Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$21.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

