Altrucoin Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALTRU)

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $754,070.51 and approximately $118,139.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Altrucoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Altrucoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.
Altrucoin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Altrucoin
