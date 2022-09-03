Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Amcor stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

