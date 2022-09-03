American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $573,200.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,817,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,399,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

AAT opened at $27.41 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $655,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

