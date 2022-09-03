American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after buying an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $135,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

