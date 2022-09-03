Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $2.51 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $238.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

