Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

