Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRX. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

