AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.63

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $13.00. AMREP shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 12,589 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.92.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
