Analysts Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target at $31.80

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

