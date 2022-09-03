Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $32.00

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,123 shares of company stock worth $4,317,467 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PubMatic stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $978.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.87.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
