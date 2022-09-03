Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $248.55

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.55.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

