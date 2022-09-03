ANIVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $63.80 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $63.80 million and $14.97 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANIVERSE has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032637 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00084958 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00041443 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.