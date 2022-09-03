Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,500 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

