Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $864,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

