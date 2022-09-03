Anson Funds Management LP Sells 5,250 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Anson Funds Management LP reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

ESS opened at $265.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.66. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

